JSW Holdings Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Holdings stock price went down today, 06 Dec 2024, by -0.22 %. The stock closed at 14882.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 14850 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Holdings stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Holdings opened at 14,865.05 and closed at 14,882.35, marking a slight increase. The stock experienced a high of 15,300 and a low of 14,500 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of approximately 16,380.44 crore, the stock's 52-week range remains notable, with a high of 20,286.70 and a low of 4,922. The BSE volume for the day was 506 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Dec 2024, 09:17 AM IST JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live: The share price of JSW Holdings has decreased by 2.69%, currently trading at 14,407.00. Over the past year, JSW Holdings shares have experienced a remarkable gain of 188.09%, reaching 14,407.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 18.48%, reaching 24,708.40 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.31%
3 Months95.51%
6 Months123.58%
YTD187.01%
1 Year188.09%
06 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live: JSW Holdings closed at ₹14882.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 15300 & 14500 yesterday to end at 14850. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

