JSW Holdings Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Holdings opened at ₹14,865.05 and closed at ₹14,882.35, marking a slight increase. The stock experienced a high of ₹15,300 and a low of ₹14,500 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹16,380.44 crore, the stock's 52-week range remains notable, with a high of ₹20,286.70 and a low of ₹4,922. The BSE volume for the day was 506 shares.
JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live: The share price of JSW Holdings has decreased by 2.69%, currently trading at ₹14,407.00. Over the past year, JSW Holdings shares have experienced a remarkable gain of 188.09%, reaching ₹14,407.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 18.48%, reaching 24,708.40 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.31%
|3 Months
|95.51%
|6 Months
|123.58%
|YTD
|187.01%
|1 Year
|188.09%
JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹15300 & ₹14500 yesterday to end at ₹14850. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.