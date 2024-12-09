JSW Holdings Share Price Live blog for 09 Dec 2024

JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Holdings opened at ₹14,706.5 and closed at ₹14,806, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹14,900 and a low of ₹14,407 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹16,203.76 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹20,286.7 and well above its 52-week low of ₹4,922. The BSE volume recorded was 263 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live: The share price of JSW Holdings has decreased by 0.63%, currently trading at ₹14,534.00. Over the past year, JSW Holdings' shares have appreciated by 184.21%, reaching ₹14,534.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 17.68%, rising to 24,677.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.22%
|3 Months
|93.94%
|6 Months
|118.04%
|YTD
|183.91%
|1 Year
|184.21%
JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹14900 & ₹14407 yesterday to end at ₹14730. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend