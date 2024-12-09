Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

JSW Holdings Share Price Live blog for 09 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Holdings stock price went down today, 09 Dec 2024, by -0.51 %. The stock closed at 14806 per share. The stock is currently trading at 14730 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Holdings stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Holdings opened at 14,706.5 and closed at 14,806, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 14,900 and a low of 14,407 during the day. With a market capitalization of 16,203.76 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of 20,286.7 and well above its 52-week low of 4,922. The BSE volume recorded was 263 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Dec 2024, 09:18 AM IST JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live: The share price of JSW Holdings has decreased by 0.63%, currently trading at 14,534.00. Over the past year, JSW Holdings' shares have appreciated by 184.21%, reaching 14,534.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 17.68%, rising to 24,677.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.22%
3 Months93.94%
6 Months118.04%
YTD183.91%
1 Year184.21%
09 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live: JSW Holdings closed at ₹14806 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 14900 & 14407 yesterday to end at 14730. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.