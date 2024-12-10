JSW Holdings Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Holdings opened at ₹14,250 and closed at ₹14,625.45, marking an upward movement. The stock reached a high of ₹14,534 and a low of ₹14,010 during the day. The market capitalization stands at ₹15,680.6 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹20,286.7 and a low of ₹4,922. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 579 shares for the day.
10 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST
JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live: JSW Holdings closed at ₹14625.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹14534 & ₹14010 yesterday to end at ₹14100. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.