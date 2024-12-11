JSW Holdings Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Holdings opened at ₹14,129 and closed slightly lower at ₹14,117.25. The stock experienced a high of ₹14,478 and a low matching the opening price. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹15,853.5 crores. Over the past year, JSW Holdings has seen a 52-week high of ₹20,286.7 and a low of ₹4,922, with a BSE trading volume of 164 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Dec 2024, 08:06 AM IST
JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live: JSW Holdings closed at ₹14117.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹14478 & ₹14129 yesterday to end at ₹14285.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.