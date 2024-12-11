Hello User
JSW Holdings Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Holdings stock price went up today, 11 Dec 2024, by 1.19 %. The stock closed at 14117.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 14285.35 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Holdings stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Holdings opened at 14,129 and closed slightly lower at 14,117.25. The stock experienced a high of 14,478 and a low matching the opening price. The company's market capitalization stood at 15,853.5 crores. Over the past year, JSW Holdings has seen a 52-week high of 20,286.7 and a low of 4,922, with a BSE trading volume of 164 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Dec 2024, 08:06 AM IST JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live: JSW Holdings closed at ₹14117.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 14478 & 14129 yesterday to end at 14285.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

