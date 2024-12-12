JSW Holdings Share Price Live blog for 12 Dec 2024

JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Holdings opened at ₹14,750 and closed lower at ₹14,285.35, marking a decrease despite reaching a high of ₹14,750. The stock experienced a low of ₹14,309 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹16,100.66 crore, JSW Holdings has seen a significant fluctuation over the past year, with a 52-week high of ₹20,286.7 and a low of ₹4,922. The BSE volume recorded was 371 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW Holdings Share Price Live Updates: The share price of JSW Holdings has decreased by 0.07%, currently trading at ₹14,507.70. Over the past year, the price of JSW Holdings shares has surged by 182.96%, reaching ₹14,507.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 17.36%, standing at 24,641.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.39%
|3 Months
|88.8%
|6 Months
|115.56%
|YTD
|182.11%
|1 Year
|182.96%
JSW Holdings Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹14750 & ₹14309 yesterday to end at ₹14598.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend