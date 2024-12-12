Hello User
JSW Holdings Share Price Live blog for 12 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Holdings stock price went up today, 12 Dec 2024, by 2.2 %. The stock closed at 14285.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 14598.95 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Holdings stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Holdings opened at 14,750 and closed lower at 14,285.35, marking a decrease despite reaching a high of 14,750. The stock experienced a low of 14,309 during the day. With a market capitalization of 16,100.66 crore, JSW Holdings has seen a significant fluctuation over the past year, with a 52-week high of 20,286.7 and a low of 4,922. The BSE volume recorded was 371 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Dec 2024, 09:15 AM IST JSW Holdings Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

JSW Holdings Share Price Live Updates: The share price of JSW Holdings has decreased by 0.07%, currently trading at 14,507.70. Over the past year, the price of JSW Holdings shares has surged by 182.96%, reaching 14,507.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 17.36%, standing at 24,641.80 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.39%
3 Months88.8%
6 Months115.56%
YTD182.11%
1 Year182.96%
12 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST JSW Holdings Share Price Live Updates: JSW Holdings closed at ₹14285.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

JSW Holdings Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 14750 & 14309 yesterday to end at 14598.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

