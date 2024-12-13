Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

JSW Holdings Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Holdings stock price went up today, 13 Dec 2024, by 3.82 %. The stock closed at 14517.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 15072.4 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Holdings stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Holdings opened at 14,507.7 and closed at 14,517.5, showing a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 15,199 and a low of 14,305.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of 16,100.66 crore, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 915. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of 20,286.7 and a low of 4,922.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST JSW Holdings Share Price Live Updates: JSW Holdings closed at ₹14517.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

JSW Holdings Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 15199 & 14305.05 yesterday to end at 15072.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.