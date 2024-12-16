JSW Holdings Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Holdings opened at ₹15,100 and closed at ₹15,072.4, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹15,349.9 and a low of ₹14,705 during the day. The market capitalization stands at ₹16,806.43 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹20,286.7 and a low of ₹4,922. The BSE volume for the day was low, with only 181 shares traded.
