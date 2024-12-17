JSW Holdings Share Price Live blog for 17 Dec 2024

JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Holdings opened at ₹15,289 and closed at ₹15,145.55, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹15,359 and a low of ₹14,861 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹16,806.43 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹20,286.7 and a low of ₹4,922. The BSE volume for the day was limited to 358 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW Holdings Share Price Live Updates: The share price of JSW Holdings has decreased by 1.09% today, currently trading at ₹15,000.00. Over the past year, however, the stock has seen a remarkable increase of 195.30%, reaching ₹15,000.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 15.17%, reaching 24,668.25 during the same one-year timeframe. Please note that my data is current only up to October 2023.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.7%
|3 Months
|98.58%
|6 Months
|124.71%
|YTD
|195.91%
|1 Year
|195.3%
JSW Holdings Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹15359 & ₹14861 yesterday to end at ₹15011. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend