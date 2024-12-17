Hello User
JSW Holdings Share Price Live blog for 17 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:21 AM IST
JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Holdings stock price went down today, 17 Dec 2024, by -0.89 %. The stock closed at 15145.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 15011 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Holdings stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Holdings opened at 15,289 and closed at 15,145.55, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 15,359 and a low of 14,861 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at 16,806.43 crore, with a 52-week high of 20,286.7 and a low of 4,922. The BSE volume for the day was limited to 358 shares traded.

17 Dec 2024, 09:21 AM IST JSW Holdings Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

JSW Holdings Share Price Live Updates: The share price of JSW Holdings has decreased by 1.09% today, currently trading at 15,000.00. Over the past year, however, the stock has seen a remarkable increase of 195.30%, reaching 15,000.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 15.17%, reaching 24,668.25 during the same one-year timeframe. Please note that my data is current only up to October 2023.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.7%
3 Months98.58%
6 Months124.71%
YTD195.91%
1 Year195.3%
17 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST JSW Holdings Share Price Live Updates: JSW Holdings closed at ₹15145.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

JSW Holdings Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 15359 & 14861 yesterday to end at 15011. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

