Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Dec 18 2024 13:03:31
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 758.15 -2.72%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 143.95 -1.17%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,599.85 -0.96%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 469.80 -0.01%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 343.20 -1.73%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  JSW Holdings Share Price Live blog for 18 Dec 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

JSW Holdings Share Price Live blog for 18 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2024, 01:06 PM IST
Livemint

JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Holdings stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2024, by -3.85 %. The stock closed at 15165.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 14582 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Holdings stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Holdings opened at 15,500 and closed at 15,165.6, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 15,500 and a low of 14,580.9 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at 16,888.67 crore, with a 52-week high of 20,286.7 and a low of 4,922. Trading volume on the BSE was limited, with only 198 shares exchanged.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2024, 01:06:30 PM IST

JSW Holdings Live Updates: JSW Holdings share price live: Today's Price range

JSW Holdings Live Updates: On the current trading day, JSW Holdings recorded a low price of 13,900 and reached a high of 14,950. This reflects a price range of 1,050, indicating significant intraday volatility in the stock's performance.

18 Dec 2024, 12:24:44 PM IST

JSW Holdings Live Updates: JSW Holdings Short Term and Long Term Trends

JSW Holdings Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of JSW Holdings share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

18 Dec 2024, 12:22:11 PM IST

JSW Holdings Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days14627.61
10 Days14628.75
20 Days15371.42
50 Days12501.08
100 Days9949.33
300 Days8432.45
18 Dec 2024, 11:14:11 AM IST

JSW Holdings Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

JSW Holdings Share Price Live Updates: The share price of JSW Holdings has dropped by 1.64% today, currently trading at 14,351, reflecting a similar trend among its peers. Companies like Anand Rathi Wealth, UTI Asset Management Company, Indian Energy Exchange, and JM Financial are also experiencing declines today. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.46% and 0.5%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Anand Rathi Wealth4183.95-27.95-0.664640.552379.117500.75
UTI Asset Management Company1340.75-25.25-1.851407.95788.2917062.38
JSW Holdings14351.0-238.9-1.6420286.74922.015925.39
Indian Energy Exchange183.8-2.0-1.08244.35129.1516374.21
JM Financial135.85-2.15-1.56168.8569.012981.73
18 Dec 2024, 10:10:00 AM IST

JSW Holdings Share Price Live Updates:

18 Dec 2024, 09:54:52 AM IST

JSW Holdings Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

JSW Holdings Share Price Live Updates: Today, JSW Holdings' share price increased by 0.67%, reaching 14,688, while its peers displayed a mixed performance. Companies like UTI Asset Management Company, Indian Energy Exchange, and JM Financial are experiencing declines, whereas Anand Rathi Wealth is seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have recorded slight changes of 0.05% and 0%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Anand Rathi Wealth4223.912.00.284640.552379.117667.86
UTI Asset Management Company1347.95-18.05-1.321407.95788.2917154.01
JSW Holdings14688.098.10.6720286.74922.016299.36
Indian Energy Exchange183.95-1.85-1.0244.35129.1516387.57
JM Financial135.9-2.1-1.52168.8569.012986.51
18 Dec 2024, 09:15:57 AM IST

JSW Holdings Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

JSW Holdings Share Price Live Updates: The share price of JSW Holdings has increased by 2.47%, currently trading at 14,950.00. Over the past year, the shares have experienced a remarkable gain of 188.07%, rising to 14,950.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 13.62%, reaching 24,336.00 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.39%
3 Months92.0%
6 Months111.78%
YTD184.42%
1 Year188.07%
18 Dec 2024, 08:00:04 AM IST

JSW Holdings Share Price Live Updates: JSW Holdings closed at ₹15165.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

JSW Holdings Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 15500 & 14580.9 yesterday to end at 14582. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue