JSW Holdings Share Price Live blog for 18 Dec 2024

JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Holdings opened at ₹15,500 and closed at ₹15,165.6, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹15,500 and a low of ₹14,580.9 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹16,888.67 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹20,286.7 and a low of ₹4,922. Trading volume on the BSE was limited, with only 198 shares exchanged.
JSW Holdings Live Updates: On the current trading day, JSW Holdings recorded a low price of ₹13,900 and reached a high of ₹14,950. This reflects a price range of ₹1,050, indicating significant intraday volatility in the stock's performance.
JSW Holdings Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of JSW Holdings share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|14627.61
|10 Days
|14628.75
|20 Days
|15371.42
|50 Days
|12501.08
|100 Days
|9949.33
|300 Days
|8432.45
JSW Holdings Share Price Live Updates: The share price of JSW Holdings has dropped by 1.64% today, currently trading at ₹14,351, reflecting a similar trend among its peers. Companies like Anand Rathi Wealth, UTI Asset Management Company, Indian Energy Exchange, and JM Financial are also experiencing declines today. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.46% and 0.5%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|4183.95
|-27.95
|-0.66
|4640.55
|2379.1
|17500.75
|UTI Asset Management Company
|1340.75
|-25.25
|-1.85
|1407.95
|788.29
|17062.38
|JSW Holdings
|14351.0
|-238.9
|-1.64
|20286.7
|4922.0
|15925.39
|Indian Energy Exchange
|183.8
|-2.0
|-1.08
|244.35
|129.15
|16374.21
|JM Financial
|135.85
|-2.15
|-1.56
|168.85
|69.0
|12981.73
JSW Holdings Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
JSW Holdings Share Price Live Updates: The share price of JSW Holdings has increased by 2.47%, currently trading at ₹14,950.00. Over the past year, the shares have experienced a remarkable gain of 188.07%, rising to ₹14,950.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 13.62%, reaching 24,336.00 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.39%
|3 Months
|92.0%
|6 Months
|111.78%
|YTD
|184.42%
|1 Year
|188.07%
JSW Holdings Share Price Live Updates: JSW Holdings closed at ₹15165.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
JSW Holdings Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹15500 & ₹14580.9 yesterday to end at ₹14582. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.