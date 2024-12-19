Hello User
JSW Holdings Share Price Live blog for 19 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Holdings stock price went down today, 19 Dec 2024, by -2.54 %. The stock closed at 14589.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 14219.85 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Holdings stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Holdings opened and closed at 14,589.9, with a high of 14,950 and a low of 13,900. The market capitalization stood at approximately 15,788.58 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 20,286.7 and a low of 4,922. The BSE volume for the day was recorded at just 88 shares, indicating low trading activity.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST JSW Holdings Share Price Live Updates: JSW Holdings closed at ₹14589.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

JSW Holdings Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 14950 & 13900 yesterday to end at 14219.85. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.