JSW Holdings Share Price Live blog for 19 Dec 2024

JSW Holdings Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Holdings opened and closed at ₹14,589.9, with a high of ₹14,950 and a low of ₹13,900. The market capitalization stood at approximately ₹15,788.58 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹20,286.7 and a low of ₹4,922. The BSE volume for the day was recorded at just 88 shares, indicating low trading activity.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST
JSW Holdings Share Price Live Updates: JSW Holdings closed at ₹14589.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
JSW Holdings Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹14950 & ₹13900 yesterday to end at ₹14219.85. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.