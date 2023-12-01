JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

On the last day of trading, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹214.05 and closed at ₹210.95. The stock reached a high of ₹215 and a low of ₹207.7. The market capitalization of JSW Infrastructure is ₹42,777.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹220 and the 52-week low is ₹141.75. The BSE volume for JSW Infrastructure was 271,069 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.