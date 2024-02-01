JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : JSW Infrastructure had an open price of ₹214.2 and a close price of ₹212.9 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹215.85, while the lowest price was ₹211.25. The market capitalization of the company is ₹43,885.33 crore. The 52-week high for JSW Infrastructure is ₹247.4, and the 52-week low is ₹141.75. The BSE volume for the day was 159,003 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
On the last day of trading for JSW Infrastructure on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 159,003. The closing price for the stock was ₹212.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!