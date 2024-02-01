Hello User
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 0.87 %. The stock closed at 212.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 214.75 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Stock Price Today

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : JSW Infrastructure had an open price of 214.2 and a close price of 212.9 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 215.85, while the lowest price was 211.25. The market capitalization of the company is 43,885.33 crore. The 52-week high for JSW Infrastructure is 247.4, and the 52-week low is 141.75. The BSE volume for the day was 159,003 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:16 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Live :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹212.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JSW Infrastructure on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 159,003. The closing price for the stock was 212.9.

