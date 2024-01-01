JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure Sees Bullish Trading Day

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : On the last day, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹211.3 and closed at ₹210.9. The stock had a high of ₹214.2 and a low of ₹207.95. The market capitalization of JSW Infrastructure is ₹42,350.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹247.4 and the 52-week low is ₹141.75. The BSE volume for JSW Infrastructure was 400,879 shares.
The current data for JSW Infrastructure stock shows that the price is ₹209.35 with a percent change of 0.5 and a net change of 1.05.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.8%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current data of JSW Infrastructure stock shows that the price is ₹208.3 with a percent change of -1.23. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.23% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -2.6, which indicates a decrease of ₹2.6 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for JSW Infrastructure on the BSE, there were a total of 400,879 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹210.9.
