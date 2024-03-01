JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Stock Rises in Trading Today

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : JSW Infrastructure's stock opened at ₹249.75 and closed at ₹246.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹257.5, while the low was ₹248.4. The market capitalization stands at ₹52,406.95 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹276 and ₹141.75 respectively. BSE volume for the day was 376,953 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.36%
|3 Months
|12.59%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|23.14%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
JSW Infrastructure stock is currently trading at ₹256.45, with a percent change of 3.93 and a net change of 9.7. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE had a trading volume of 376,953 shares with a closing price of ₹246.75 on the BSE.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!