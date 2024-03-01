Hello User
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Stock Rises in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went up today, 01 Mar 2024, by 3.93 %. The stock closed at 246.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 256.45 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Stock Price Today

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : JSW Infrastructure's stock opened at 249.75 and closed at 246.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 257.5, while the low was 248.4. The market capitalization stands at 52,406.95 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 276 and 141.75 respectively. BSE volume for the day was 376,953 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:32 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.36%
3 Months12.59%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD23.14%
1 Year-99999.99%
01 Mar 2024, 09:05 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹256.45, up 3.93% from yesterday's ₹246.75

JSW Infrastructure stock is currently trading at 256.45, with a percent change of 3.93 and a net change of 9.7. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

01 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Live :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹246.75 on last trading day

On the last day, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE had a trading volume of 376,953 shares with a closing price of 246.75 on the BSE.

