JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Stock Rises in Trading Today

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : JSW Infrastructure's stock opened at ₹249.75 and closed at ₹246.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹257.5, while the low was ₹248.4. The market capitalization stands at ₹52,406.95 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹276 and ₹141.75 respectively. BSE volume for the day was 376,953 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.