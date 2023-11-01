JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE sees gains in trading

On the last day of trading, JSW Infrastructure had an open price of ₹171 and a close price of ₹169.6. The stock had a high of ₹172.6 and a low of ₹169.55. The market capitalization of the company was ₹35,931.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹186.15, while the 52-week low was ₹141.75. The BSE volume for the stock was 106,929 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mankind Pharma
|1720.2
|-20.9
|-1.2
|1950.0
|1240.75
|68909.22
|JSW Infrastructure
|170.5
|0.9
|0.53
|186.15
|141.75
|31793.26
|R R Kabel
|1339.65
|-18.65
|-1.37
|1524.55
|1137.6
|15113.78
|Concord Biotech
|1131.05
|-17.85
|-1.55
|1258.0
|900.0
|11832.62
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|212.9
|0.05
|0.02
|257.95
|193.95
|9340.937
The current price of JSW Infrastructure stock is ₹170.7. It has experienced a percent change of 0.65, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.1, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
JSW Infrastructure stock had a low price of ₹169.55 and a high price of ₹172.60.
On the last day, JSW Infrastructure had a volume of 106,929 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹169.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!