JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE sees gains in trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:31 PM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went up today, 01 Nov 2023, by 0.65 %. The stock closed at 169.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 170.7 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE

On the last day of trading, JSW Infrastructure had an open price of 171 and a close price of 169.6. The stock had a high of 172.6 and a low of 169.55. The market capitalization of the company was 35,931.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 186.15, while the 52-week low was 141.75. The BSE volume for the stock was 106,929 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 12:31 PM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mankind Pharma1720.2-20.9-1.21950.01240.7568909.22
JSW Infrastructure170.50.90.53186.15141.7531793.26
R R Kabel1339.65-18.65-1.371524.551137.615113.78
Concord Biotech1131.05-17.85-1.551258.0900.011832.62
TVS Supply Chain Solutions212.90.050.02257.95193.959340.937
01 Nov 2023, 12:24 PM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price NSE Live :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹170.7, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹169.6

The current price of JSW Infrastructure stock is 170.7. It has experienced a percent change of 0.65, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.1, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

01 Nov 2023, 12:18 PM IST JSW Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

JSW Infrastructure stock had a low price of 169.55 and a high price of 172.60.

01 Nov 2023, 11:40 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Live :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹169.6 on last trading day

On the last day, JSW Infrastructure had a volume of 106,929 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 169.6.

