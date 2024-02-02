Hello User
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:44 AM IST Trade
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went up today, 02 Feb 2024, by 0.9 %. The stock closed at 217.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 219.6 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Stock Price Today

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : JSW Infrastructure had an open price of 219.85 and a close price of 217.65 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 222.45 and a low of 218.75. The market capitalization of the company is 45,142.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 247.4, while the 52-week low is 141.75. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 109,334 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Feb 2024, 11:44 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price update :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹219.6, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹217.65

The current data for JSW Infrastructure stock shows that the price is 219.6, with a percent change of 0.9 and a net change of 1.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

02 Feb 2024, 11:30 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency195.059.254.98190.9549.9944561.12
Tata Technologies1095.0-3.45-0.311400.01094.0544420.7
JSW Infrastructure220.32.651.22247.4141.7546263.03
Cello World Limited860.829.73.57920.45748.618268.85
R R Kabel1427.85-2.85-0.21822.21137.616108.85
02 Feb 2024, 11:12 AM IST JSW Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

JSW Infrastructure stock had a low price of 218.75 and a high price of 222.45 for the current day.

02 Feb 2024, 11:00 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Live :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹217.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of JSW Infrastructure shares on the BSE was 109,334 shares. The closing price of the shares was 217.65.

