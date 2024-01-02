Hello User
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure Sees Upward Trend in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:13 AM IST
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2024, by 0.47 %. The stock closed at 210.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 211.75 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Stock Price Today

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : On the last day, JSW Infrastructure's stock opened and closed at 208.3. The stock reached a high of 212.45 and a low of 208.3. The market capitalization of the company is 42,849.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 247.4, while the 52-week low is 141.75. On the BSE, a total of 376,698 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 09:13 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹211.75, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹210.75

The current price of JSW Infrastructure stock is 211.75. It has experienced a percent change of 0.47, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 1, suggesting that the stock has risen by 1 unit.

02 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Live :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹208.3 on last trading day

On the last day, JSW Infrastructure had a volume of 376,698 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 208.3.

