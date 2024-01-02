JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure Sees Upward Trend in Trading

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : On the last day, JSW Infrastructure's stock opened and closed at ₹208.3. The stock reached a high of ₹212.45 and a low of ₹208.3. The market capitalization of the company is ₹42,849.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹247.4, while the 52-week low is ₹141.75. On the BSE, a total of 376,698 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.