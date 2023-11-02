JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

On the last day, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹171 and closed at ₹169.6. The stock reached a high of ₹173.45 and a low of ₹167.7. The market capitalization of the company is ₹35,322.03 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹186.15 and ₹141.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 269,391 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.