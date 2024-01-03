JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, JSW Infrastructure had an opening price of ₹211.75 and a closing price of ₹210.75. The stock reached a high of ₹213.4 and a low of ₹207.5. The company's market capitalization is ₹42,747.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹247.4, while the 52-week low is ₹141.75. The stock had a BSE volume of 341,741 shares.
The current data of JSW Infrastructure stock shows that the price is ₹210.25 with a percentage change of -0.24 and a net change of -0.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
