JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went down today, 03 Jan 2024, by -0.24 %. The stock closed at 210.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 210.25 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Stock Price Today

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, JSW Infrastructure had an opening price of 211.75 and a closing price of 210.75. The stock reached a high of 213.4 and a low of 207.5. The company's market capitalization is 42,747.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 247.4, while the 52-week low is 141.75. The stock had a BSE volume of 341,741 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹210.25, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹210.75

The current data of JSW Infrastructure stock shows that the price is 210.25 with a percentage change of -0.24 and a net change of -0.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

03 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Live :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹210.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JSW Infrastructure on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 341,741. The closing price for the day was 210.75.

