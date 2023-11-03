Hello User
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went up today, 03 Nov 2023, by 0.17 %. The stock closed at 171.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 171.95 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE

On the last day, JSW Infrastructure opened at 170.7 and closed at 168.2. The stock had a high of 172.9 and a low of 169.5. The market capitalization of the company is 36,046.53 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 186.15 and 141.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 210,676 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 10:14 AM IST JSW Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

JSW Infrastructure stock's low price for the day was 171, while the high price was 174.55.

03 Nov 2023, 09:45 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price update :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹171.95, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹171.65

The current data of JSW Infrastructure stock shows that the price is 171.95 with a percent change of 0.17 and a net change of 0.3. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.17% and the net change is 0.3.

03 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.26%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
03 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹171.65, up 2.05% from yesterday's ₹168.2

The current data of JSW Infrastructure stock shows that the price is 171.65. There has been a 2.05% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 3.45.

03 Nov 2023, 08:23 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Live :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹168.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JSW Infrastructure on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 210,676. The closing price for the stock was 168.2.

