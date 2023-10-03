JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure Soars in Trading Today

On the last day, JSW Infrastructure had an open price of ₹143 and a close price of ₹119. The stock had a high of ₹157.3 and a low of ₹141.75. The market capitalization for JSW Infrastructure is currently 0.0 cr. The 52-week high and low for the stock are not provided. The BSE volume for JSW Infrastructure on that day was 5,666,049 shares.
The JSW INFRASTRUCTURE ORD stock had a low price of ₹141.75 and a high price of ₹157.3 on the current day.
Based on the current data, the price of JSW Infrastructure stock is ₹157.3. There has been a significant increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 32.18. The net change in the stock price is 38.3. This suggests that there has been positive market sentiment towards JSW Infrastructure, leading to an increase in its stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mankind Pharma
|1800.0
|6.85
|0.38
|1950.0
|1240.75
|72105.92
|Concord Biotech
|1082.35
|-1.7
|-0.16
|1090.0
|900.0
|11323.13
JSW Intrastructure share price may not breach resistance placed at ₹155 during Tuesday deals, say experts
