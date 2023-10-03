Hello User
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:16 PM IST
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went up today, 03 Oct 2023, by 32.18 %. The stock closed at 119 per share. The stock is currently trading at 157.3 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE

On the last day, JSW Infrastructure had an open price of 143 and a close price of 119. The stock had a high of 157.3 and a low of 141.75. The market capitalization for JSW Infrastructure is currently 0.0 cr. The 52-week high and low for the stock are not provided. The BSE volume for JSW Infrastructure on that day was 5,666,049 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Oct 2023, 12:16 PM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE ORD share price live: Today's Price range

The JSW INFRASTRUCTURE ORD stock had a low price of 141.75 and a high price of 157.3 on the current day.

03 Oct 2023, 11:42 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Live :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹157.3, up 32.18% from yesterday's ₹119

Based on the current data, the price of JSW Infrastructure stock is 157.3. There has been a significant increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 32.18. The net change in the stock price is 38.3. This suggests that there has been positive market sentiment towards JSW Infrastructure, leading to an increase in its stock price.

Click here for JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Profit Loss

03 Oct 2023, 11:36 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mankind Pharma1800.06.850.381950.01240.7572105.92
Concord Biotech1082.35-1.7-0.161090.0900.011323.13
03 Oct 2023, 11:24 AM IST JSW Infrastructure share price extends gain after strong debut on Dalal Street. Buy, sell or hold?

JSW Intrastructure share price may not breach resistance placed at 155 during Tuesday deals, say experts

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/jsw-infrastructure-share-price-extends-gain-after-strong-debut-on-dalal-street-buy-sell-or-hold-11696309220105.html

03 Oct 2023, 11:16 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE ORD share price live: Today's Price range

The JSW INFRASTRUCTURE ORD stock had a low price of 141.75 and a high price of 157.30 for the current day.

03 Oct 2023, 11:00 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Live :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹119 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JSW Infrastructure on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 5,666,049. The closing price for the day was 119.

