JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 0.02 %. The stock closed at 213.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 213.75 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Stock Price Today

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : JSW Infrastructure opened at 210.25 per share and closed at the same price. The high for the day was 216.85 and the low was 209.5. The market capitalization of JSW Infrastructure is 43,448.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 247.4 and the 52-week low is 141.75. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 610,371 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price update :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹213.75, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹213.7

The current price of JSW Infrastructure stock is 213.75. There has been a 0.02 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.05.

04 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.68%
3 Months18.4%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD2.57%
1 Year-99999.99%
04 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹213.7, up 1.64% from yesterday's ₹210.25

The current data shows that the stock price of JSW Infrastructure is 213.7 with a percent change of 1.64 and a net change of 3.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.64% and has seen a net increase of 3.45 points. This indicates that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth. Investors may view this as a positive sign and may consider investing in JSW Infrastructure.

04 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Live :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹210.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JSW Infrastructure on the BSE, a total of 610,371 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock stood at 210.25.

