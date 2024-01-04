JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure Soars on Positive Trading Day

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹210.25 per share and closed at the same price. The high for the day was ₹216.85 and the low was ₹209.5. The market capitalization of JSW Infrastructure is ₹43,448.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹247.4 and the 52-week low is ₹141.75. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 610,371 shares.
The current price of JSW Infrastructure stock is ₹213.75. There has been a 0.02 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.05.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.68%
|3 Months
|18.4%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|2.57%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current data shows that the stock price of JSW Infrastructure is ₹213.7 with a percent change of 1.64 and a net change of 3.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.64% and has seen a net increase of 3.45 points. This indicates that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth. Investors may view this as a positive sign and may consider investing in JSW Infrastructure.
On the last day of trading for JSW Infrastructure on the BSE, a total of 610,371 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock stood at ₹210.25.
