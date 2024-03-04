Active Stocks
Sat Mar 02 2024 12:49:58
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 155.15 3.43%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,430.35 -0.06%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 773.05 0.49%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 988.40 1.15%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 522.65 0.67%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2024, 08:11 AM IST
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 1.21 %. The stock closed at 256.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 260 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Stock Price TodayPremium
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Stock Price Today

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : JSW Infrastructure's stock opened at 259.25 and closed at 256.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 260.9 and the low was 254.95. The market capitalization stands at 53,132.41 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 276 and 141.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 32,992 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:11:43 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Live :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹256.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JSW INFRASTRUCTURE on BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 32,992. The closing price for the stock was 256.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie