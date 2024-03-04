Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 1.21 %. The stock closed at 256.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 260 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Stock Price Today

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : JSW Infrastructure's stock opened at 259.25 and closed at 256.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 260.9 and the low was 254.95. The market capitalization stands at 53,132.41 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 276 and 141.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 32,992 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:11 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Live :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹256.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JSW INFRASTRUCTURE on BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 32,992. The closing price for the stock was 256.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!