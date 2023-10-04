JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure Soars in Trading Today

Hello User
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went up today, 04 Oct 2023, by 32.18 %. The stock closed at 119 per share. The stock is currently trading at 157.3 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Infrastructure's stock opened at 143 and closed at 119 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 157.3 and a low of 141.75 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is not available. The 52-week high and low for the stock are also not provided. The BSE volume for the stock was 5,798,579 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:07 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹157.3, up 32.18% from yesterday's ₹119

The stock price of JSW Infrastructure has increased by 32.18% with a net change of 38.3. The current price of the stock is 157.3. This indicates a significant positive movement in the stock price.

04 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Live :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹119 on last trading day

On the last day, JSW Infrastructure had a trading volume of 5,798,579 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 119.

