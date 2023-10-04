JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure Soars in Trading Today

JSW Infrastructure's stock opened at ₹143 and closed at ₹119 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹157.3 and a low of ₹141.75 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is not available. The 52-week high and low for the stock are also not provided. The BSE volume for the stock was 5,798,579 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of JSW Infrastructure has increased by 32.18% with a net change of ₹38.3. The current price of the stock is ₹157.3. This indicates a significant positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day, JSW Infrastructure had a trading volume of 5,798,579 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹119.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!