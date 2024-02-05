JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure sees gains in trading today

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : On the last day, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹219.85 and closed at ₹217.65. The highest price reached during the day was ₹228, while the lowest price was ₹217. The market capitalization of JSW Infrastructure is ₹45,826.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹247.4, and the 52-week low is ₹141.75. The BSE volume for the day was 404,641 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for JSW Infrastructure stock shows that the stock price is ₹226.3 with a percent change of 0.91. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price by 0.91%. The net change is 2.05, which means that the stock price has increased by ₹2.05. Overall, the stock is performing positively.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.53%
|3 Months
|16.92%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|7.78%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The stock price of JSW Infrastructure is currently at ₹224.25, with a percent change of 3.03 and a net change of 6.6. This means that the stock has increased by 3.03% from its previous price and has gained 6.6 points.
On the last day of trading, JSW Infrastructure had a volume of 404,641 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹217.65.
