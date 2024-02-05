Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2024, by 0.91 %. The stock closed at 224.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 226.3 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Stock Price Today

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : On the last day, JSW Infrastructure opened at 219.85 and closed at 217.65. The highest price reached during the day was 228, while the lowest price was 217. The market capitalization of JSW Infrastructure is 45,826.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 247.4, and the 52-week low is 141.75. The BSE volume for the day was 404,641 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 09:42 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price update :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹226.3, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹224.25

The current data for JSW Infrastructure stock shows that the stock price is 226.3 with a percent change of 0.91. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price by 0.91%. The net change is 2.05, which means that the stock price has increased by 2.05. Overall, the stock is performing positively.

05 Feb 2024, 09:32 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.53%
3 Months16.92%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD7.78%
1 Year-99999.99%
05 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹224.25, up 3.03% from yesterday's ₹217.65

The stock price of JSW Infrastructure is currently at 224.25, with a percent change of 3.03 and a net change of 6.6. This means that the stock has increased by 3.03% from its previous price and has gained 6.6 points.

05 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Live :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹217.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, JSW Infrastructure had a volume of 404,641 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 217.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!