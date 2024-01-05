JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure Soars as Trading Turns Positive

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : JSW Infrastructure had an open price of ₹214.3 and a closing price of ₹213.7 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹216 and a low of ₹213.5. Its market capitalization is ₹43550.47 crore. The 52-week high is ₹247.4 and the 52-week low is ₹141.75. The BSE volume for the day was 427,271 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of JSW Infrastructure stock is ₹214.2, with a percent change of 0.23 and a net change of 0.5. This suggests that there has been a slight increase in the stock price. However, without more information about the overall trend and market conditions, it is difficult to make a definitive conclusion about the stock's performance.
On the last day of trading, JSW Infrastructure on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 427,271 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹213.7.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!