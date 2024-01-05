Hello User
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure Soars as Trading Turns Positive

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went up today, 05 Jan 2024, by 0.23 %. The stock closed at 213.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 214.2 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Stock Price Today

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : JSW Infrastructure had an open price of 214.3 and a closing price of 213.7 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 216 and a low of 213.5. Its market capitalization is 43550.47 crore. The 52-week high is 247.4 and the 52-week low is 141.75. The BSE volume for the day was 427,271 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹214.2, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹213.7

The current price of JSW Infrastructure stock is 214.2, with a percent change of 0.23 and a net change of 0.5. This suggests that there has been a slight increase in the stock price. However, without more information about the overall trend and market conditions, it is difficult to make a definitive conclusion about the stock's performance.

05 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Live :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹213.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, JSW Infrastructure on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 427,271 shares. The closing price for the stock was 213.7.

