JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 05 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went up today, 05 Mar 2024, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 260.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 260.55 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Stock Price Today

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : JSW Infrastructure's stock opened at 261.35 and closed at 260.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 266.6, while the low was 256.35. The market capitalization stands at 53,244.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 276 and the 52-week low is 141.75. The BSE volume for the day was 635,059 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Live :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹260.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on BSE, JSW Infrastructure had a trading volume of 635,059 shares with a closing price of 260.15.

