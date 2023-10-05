Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went up today, 05 Oct 2023, by 4.9 %. The stock closed at 157.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 165 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE

On the last day of trading, JSW Infrastructure opened at 165.5 and closed at 157.3. The high for the day was 168.8 and the low was 160.45. The market capitalization of the company is 30,767.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 157.3 and the 52-week low is 141.75. The BSE volume for the day was 3,584,546 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Live :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹157.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JSW Infrastructure on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3,584,546. The closing price for the stock was 157.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.