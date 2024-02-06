Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Stocks Plummet in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went down today, 06 Feb 2024, by -1.09 %. The stock closed at 224.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 221.8 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Stock Price Today

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : JSW Infrastructure had an opening price of 229.3 and a closing price of 224.25 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 231.05, while the lowest was 219.9. The market capitalization of JSW Infrastructure is 45,326.03 crore. The 52-week high for the company is 247.4, whereas the 52-week low is 141.75. The BSE volume for JSW Infrastructure was 419,781 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹221.8, down -1.09% from yesterday's ₹224.25

JSW Infrastructure stock currently has a price of 221.8, which represents a percent change of -1.09. The net change in the stock price is -2.45.

06 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Live :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹224.25 on last trading day

On the last day, JSW Infrastructure traded a volume of 419,781 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 224.25 per share.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!