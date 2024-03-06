Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Stock Falls in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2024, 09:50 AM IST
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -1.66 %. The stock closed at 256.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 251.9 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Stock Price TodayPremium
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Stock Price Today

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : JSW Infrastructure's stock opened at 260.5 and closed at 260.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 261.3 and the low was 255.3. The market capitalization stands at 52,345.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 276 and the 52-week low is 141.75. The BSE volume for the day was 311,497 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:50:42 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price update :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹251.9, down -1.66% from yesterday's ₹256.15

JSW Infrastructure stock is currently priced at 251.9 with a percent change of -1.66 and a net change of -4.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 09:38:16 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.81%
3 Months6.17%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD23.04%
1 Year-99999.99%
06 Mar 2024, 09:09:52 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹256.15, down -1.69% from yesterday's ₹260.55

JSW Infrastructure stock is currently trading at 256.15 with a decrease of 1.69% in value. The net change is -4.4 points.

06 Mar 2024, 08:04:18 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Live :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹260.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, JSW Infrastructure had a volume of 311,497 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 260.55.

