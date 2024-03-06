JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Stock Falls in Trading Today

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -1.66 %. The stock closed at 256.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 251.9 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : JSW Infrastructure's stock opened at ₹260.5 and closed at ₹260.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹261.3 and the low was ₹255.3. The market capitalization stands at ₹52,345.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹276 and the 52-week low is ₹141.75. The BSE volume for the day was 311,497 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Mar 2024, 09:50:42 AM IST
