JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Stock Falls in Trading Today

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : JSW Infrastructure's stock opened at ₹260.5 and closed at ₹260.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹261.3 and the low was ₹255.3. The market capitalization stands at ₹52,345.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹276 and the 52-week low is ₹141.75. The BSE volume for the day was 311,497 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW Infrastructure stock is currently priced at ₹251.9 with a percent change of -1.66 and a net change of -4.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.81%
|3 Months
|6.17%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|23.04%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
JSW Infrastructure stock is currently trading at ₹256.15 with a decrease of 1.69% in value. The net change is -4.4 points.
On the last day of trading, JSW Infrastructure had a volume of 311,497 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹260.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!