JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 4.34 %. The stock closed at 171.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 179.05 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE

JSW Infrastructure's stock opened at 171.8 and closed at 171.65 on the last day. The high for the day was 174.55, while the low was 170.25. The market capitalization of the company is 36,036.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 186.15, while the 52-week low is 141.75. The BSE volume for the day was 147,201 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.7%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
06 Nov 2023, 09:11 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹179.05, up 4.34% from yesterday's ₹171.6

JSW Infrastructure stock is currently priced at 179.05 with a 4.34% increase in the price. This translates to a net change of 7.45.

06 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Live :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹171.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, JSW Infrastructure had a volume of 147,201 shares and closed at a price of 171.65.

