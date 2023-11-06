JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure Surges on Positive Trading Day

JSW Infrastructure's stock opened at ₹171.8 and closed at ₹171.65 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹174.55, while the low was ₹170.25. The market capitalization of the company is ₹36,036.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹186.15, while the 52-week low is ₹141.75. The BSE volume for the day was 147,201 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.7%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
JSW Infrastructure stock is currently priced at ₹179.05 with a 4.34% increase in the price. This translates to a net change of 7.45.
On the last day of trading, JSW Infrastructure had a volume of 147,201 shares and closed at a price of ₹171.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!