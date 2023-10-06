JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure sees upward trend in trading

JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹166.1 and closed at ₹165 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹167.85, while the lowest price recorded was ₹159.2. The market capitalization of JSW Infrastructure is currently ₹30,562.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹168.8, and the 52-week low is ₹141.75. On the BSE, a total of 1,644,611 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of JSW Infrastructure stock is ₹165.95, with a percent change of 1.25 and a net change of 2.05. This suggests that the stock has increased in value by 1.25% compared to the previous trading day. The net change of 2.05 indicates that the stock's price has increased by ₹2.05.
