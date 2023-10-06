Hello User
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure sees upward trend in trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went up today, 06 Oct 2023, by 1.25 %. The stock closed at 163.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 165.95 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE

JSW Infrastructure opened at 166.1 and closed at 165 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 167.85, while the lowest price recorded was 159.2. The market capitalization of JSW Infrastructure is currently 30,562.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 168.8, and the 52-week low is 141.75. On the BSE, a total of 1,644,611 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 09:11 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹165.95, up 1.25% from yesterday's ₹163.9

The current price of JSW Infrastructure stock is 165.95, with a percent change of 1.25 and a net change of 2.05. This suggests that the stock has increased in value by 1.25% compared to the previous trading day. The net change of 2.05 indicates that the stock's price has increased by 2.05.

06 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Live :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹165 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, JSW Infrastructure had a total volume of 1,644,611 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 165.

