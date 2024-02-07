JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Shares Plummet in Trading Today

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : JSW Infrastructure's stock opened at ₹224.35 and closed at ₹221.8 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹224.35 and a low of ₹217.3. The market capitalization of JSW Infrastructure is ₹44,774.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹247.4 and the 52-week low is ₹141.75. The BSE volume for the stock was 417,815 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.76%
|3 Months
|-4.18%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|5.28%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current price of JSW Infrastructure stock is ₹219.1. It has experienced a percent change of -1.22, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.7, suggesting a decline of ₹2.7 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for JSW Infrastructure on the BSE, there were 417,815 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹221.8.
