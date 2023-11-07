Hello User
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 9.88 %. The stock closed at 171.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 188.55 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE

JSW Infrastructure had an open price of 179.05 and a closing price of 171.6 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 188.75 and a low of 176.9. The market capitalization of JSW Infrastructure is 39,595.53 crore. The stock has reached a 52-week high of 186.15 and a 52-week low of 141.75. The BSE volume for JSW Infrastructure was 2,929,545 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:11 AM IST JSW Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

JSW Infrastructure stock's low price for the day was 187.5, while the high price reached 194.9.

JSW Infrastructure stock has seen a significant increase in price, with a percent change of 9.88 and a net change of 16.95. The current stock price is 188.55. This suggests that there is positive momentum and investor interest in the company. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the exact reason for this increase. Potential factors could include positive financial results, new business contracts, or overall market sentiment. Investors should conduct further research to determine the underlying factors driving the stock's performance.

07 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.93%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
JSW Infrastructure stock has seen a significant increase in price, with a percent change of 9.88 and a net change of 16.95. The stock is currently priced at 188.55. This suggests that there is strong investor interest and positive sentiment towards the company. However, further analysis is needed to understand the reasons behind this increase and to assess the long-term potential of the stock.

07 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Live :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹171.6 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of JSW Infrastructure on BSE was 2,929,545 shares. The closing price of the stock was 171.6.

