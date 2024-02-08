Hello User
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Downturn

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went down today, 08 Feb 2024, by -0.52 %. The stock closed at 219.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 217.95 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Stock Price Today

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : JSW Infrastructure's stock opened at 222.2 and closed at 219.1 on the last trading day. The highest price recorded during the day was 222.2, while the lowest price was 216.8. The market capitalization of JSW Infrastructure is 44,539.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 247.4, while the 52-week low is 141.75. The BSE volume for the stock was 122,745 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹217.95, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹219.1

The current price of JSW Infrastructure stock is 217.95, with a percent change of -0.52 and a net change of -1.15. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.52% and by 1.15.

08 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Live :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹219.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JSW Infrastructure on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 122,745. The closing price for the stock was 219.1.

