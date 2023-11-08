JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure Soars in Trading Today

On the last day, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹193.9 and closed at ₹188.55. The stock had a high of ₹207.4 and a low of ₹187.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹43,186.53 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹188.75 and a low of ₹141.75. The BSE volume for the day was 3,589,840 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mankind Pharma
|1869.0
|75.55
|4.21
|1950.0
|1240.75
|74869.98
|JSW Infrastructure
|212.8
|7.15
|3.48
|207.4
|141.75
|39680.97
|R R Kabel
|1599.5
|73.85
|4.84
|1550.0
|1137.6
|18045.38
|Concord Biotech
|1229.9
|27.8
|2.31
|1258.0
|900.0
|12866.75
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|215.35
|-4.4
|-2.0
|257.95
|193.95
|9573.145
The current data for JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock shows that the price is ₹213.6. There has been a percent change of 3.87, resulting in a net change of 7.95.
JSW Infrastructure stock traded with a low of ₹205 and a high of ₹214.75 today.
JSW Infrastructure stock currently has a price of ₹208. There has been a 1.14% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.35.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|21.44%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
JSW Infrastructure stock is currently priced at ₹207.85. It has seen a 1.07% increase in its value, with a net change of ₹2.2.
On the last day of trading, JSW Infrastructure had a BSE volume of 3,589,840 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹188.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!