Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 3.87 %. The stock closed at 205.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 213.6 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE

On the last day, JSW Infrastructure opened at 193.9 and closed at 188.55. The stock had a high of 207.4 and a low of 187.5. The market capitalization of the company is 43,186.53 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of 188.75 and a low of 141.75. The BSE volume for the day was 3,589,840 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:35 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mankind Pharma1869.075.554.211950.01240.7574869.98
JSW Infrastructure212.87.153.48207.4141.7539680.97
R R Kabel1599.573.854.841550.01137.618045.38
Concord Biotech1229.927.82.311258.0900.012866.75
TVS Supply Chain Solutions215.35-4.4-2.0257.95193.959573.145
08 Nov 2023, 10:25 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹213.6, up 3.87% from yesterday's ₹205.65

The current data for JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock shows that the price is 213.6. There has been a percent change of 3.87, resulting in a net change of 7.95.

08 Nov 2023, 10:17 AM IST JSW Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

JSW Infrastructure stock traded with a low of 205 and a high of 214.75 today.

08 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price update :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹208, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹205.65

JSW Infrastructure stock currently has a price of 208. There has been a 1.14% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.35.

08 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week21.44%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
08 Nov 2023, 09:18 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹207.85, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹205.65

JSW Infrastructure stock is currently priced at 207.85. It has seen a 1.07% increase in its value, with a net change of 2.2.

08 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Live :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹188.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, JSW Infrastructure had a BSE volume of 3,589,840 shares. The closing price for the stock was 188.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.