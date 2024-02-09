JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹219.7 and closed at ₹217.95 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹219.7 and a low of ₹210.3 during the day. The market capitalization of JSW Infrastructure is ₹43,251.82 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹247.4 and ₹141.75 respectively. The BSE volume for JSW Infrastructure was 210,946 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.