JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure Stock Surges in Trading Today

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹219.95 and closed at ₹218.95. The stock reached a high of ₹219.95 and a low of ₹215.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹43,967.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹247.4, while the 52-week low is ₹141.75. The BSE volume for JSW Infrastructure was 335,650 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW Infrastructure stock had a low price of ₹217 and a high price of ₹219 on the current day.
The current price of JSW Infrastructure stock is ₹217.1. There has been a 0.39% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 0.85.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.68%
|3 Months
|21.95%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|3.84%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
JSW Infrastructure stock is currently priced at ₹216.25. It has experienced a negative percent change of -1.23, resulting in a net change of -2.7.
On the last day, JSW Infrastructure had a trading volume of 335,650 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹218.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!