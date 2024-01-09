Hello User
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure Stock Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:12 AM IST
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 0.39 %. The stock closed at 216.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 217.1 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Stock Price Today

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, JSW Infrastructure opened at 219.95 and closed at 218.95. The stock reached a high of 219.95 and a low of 215.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 43,967.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 247.4, while the 52-week low is 141.75. The BSE volume for JSW Infrastructure was 335,650 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:12 AM IST JSW Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

JSW Infrastructure stock had a low price of 217 and a high price of 219 on the current day.

09 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price update :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹217.1, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹216.25

The current price of JSW Infrastructure stock is 217.1. There has been a 0.39% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 0.85.

09 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.68%
3 Months21.95%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD3.84%
1 Year-99999.99%
09 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹216.25, down -1.23% from yesterday's ₹218.95

JSW Infrastructure stock is currently priced at 216.25. It has experienced a negative percent change of -1.23, resulting in a net change of -2.7.

09 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Live :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹218.95 on last trading day

On the last day, JSW Infrastructure had a trading volume of 335,650 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 218.95.

