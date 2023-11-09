JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure Shares Plunge in Trading Today

JSW Infrastructure had an open price of ₹208.85 and a close price of ₹205.65 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹215.4 and a low of ₹201.45. The market capitalization of the company is ₹42,493.53 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹207.4, while the 52-week low is ₹141.75. The BSE volume for the stock was 989,377 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW Infrastructure stock is currently trading at a price of ₹202.35, which represents a decrease of 1.6% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -3.3. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
On the last day, JSW Infrastructure had a volume of 989,377 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹205.65.
