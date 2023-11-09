Hello User
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure Shares Plunge in Trading Today

2 min read . 09:08 AM IST
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went down today, 09 Nov 2023, by -1.6 %. The stock closed at 205.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 202.35 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Infrastructure had an open price of 208.85 and a close price of 205.65 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 215.4 and a low of 201.45. The market capitalization of the company is 42,493.53 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 207.4, while the 52-week low is 141.75. The BSE volume for the stock was 989,377 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:08 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹202.35, down -1.6% from yesterday's ₹205.65

JSW Infrastructure stock is currently trading at a price of 202.35, which represents a decrease of 1.6% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -3.3. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

09 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Live :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹205.65 on last trading day

On the last day, JSW Infrastructure had a volume of 989,377 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 205.65.

