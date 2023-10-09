Hello User
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure Shares Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 09:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -2.56 %. The stock closed at 171.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 167.2 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE

On the last day of trading, JSW Infrastructure opened at 165.95 and closed at 163.9. The stock had a high of 173.6 and a low of 163.95. The market capitalization of JSW Infrastructure is 36,036.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 173.6, while the 52-week low is 141.75. The BSE volume for JSW Infrastructure was 1,608,821 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 09:45 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price NSE Live :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹167.2, down -2.56% from yesterday's ₹171.6

The current data for JSW Infrastructure stock shows that the price is 167.2, with a percent change of -2.56 and a net change of -4.4. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 2.56% and has dropped by 4.4 points. Overall, this indicates a negative trend in the stock's performance.

09 Oct 2023, 09:01 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹171.6, up 4.7% from yesterday's ₹163.9

The current data for JSW Infrastructure stock shows that the price is 171.6 with a percent change of 4.7 and a net change of 7.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with a significant increase in both the percentage and the actual price. This suggests that there is positive market sentiment towards the company, potentially driven by favorable news or financial performance. Investors may view this as a positive sign and may consider investing in JSW Infrastructure stock. However, it is important to conduct further research and analysis to make informed investment decisions.

09 Oct 2023, 08:12 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Live :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹163.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JSW Infrastructure on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 1,608,821. The closing price for the stock was 163.9.

