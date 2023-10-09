JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure Shares Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹165.95 and closed at ₹163.9. The stock had a high of ₹173.6 and a low of ₹163.95. The market capitalization of JSW Infrastructure is ₹36,036.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹173.6, while the 52-week low is ₹141.75. The BSE volume for JSW Infrastructure was 1,608,821 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for JSW Infrastructure stock shows that the price is ₹167.2, with a percent change of -2.56 and a net change of -4.4. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 2.56% and has dropped by 4.4 points. Overall, this indicates a negative trend in the stock's performance.
The current data for JSW Infrastructure stock shows that the price is ₹171.6 with a percent change of 4.7 and a net change of 7.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with a significant increase in both the percentage and the actual price. This suggests that there is positive market sentiment towards the company, potentially driven by favorable news or financial performance. Investors may view this as a positive sign and may consider investing in JSW Infrastructure stock. However, it is important to conduct further research and analysis to make informed investment decisions.
On the last day of trading for JSW Infrastructure on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 1,608,821. The closing price for the stock was ₹163.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!