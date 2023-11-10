Hello User
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went down today, 10 Nov 2023, by -1.56 %. The stock closed at 202.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 199.2 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE

JSW Infrastructure had an open price of 202.45 and a closing price of 202.35 on the last day. The stock had a high of 206.5 and a low of 198.15. The market capitalization of JSW Infrastructure is 41,832.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 215.4, while the 52-week low is 141.75. On the BSE, there were 753,391 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

On the last day of trading, JSW Infrastructure on the BSE had a volume of 753,391 shares. The closing price for the stock was 202.35.

