JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

JSW Infrastructure had an open price of ₹202.45 and a closing price of ₹202.35 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹206.5 and a low of ₹198.15. The market capitalization of JSW Infrastructure is ₹41,832.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹215.4, while the 52-week low is ₹141.75. On the BSE, there were 753,391 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.