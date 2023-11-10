JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

JSW Infrastructure had an open price of ₹202.45 and a closing price of ₹202.35 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹206.5 and a low of ₹198.15. The market capitalization of JSW Infrastructure is ₹41,832.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹215.4, while the 52-week low is ₹141.75. On the BSE, there were 753,391 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Live :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹202.35 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, JSW Infrastructure on the BSE had a volume of 753,391 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹202.35.