JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went down today, 11 Jan 2024, by -1.13 %. The stock closed at 217.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 215.2 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Stock Price Today

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : JSW Infrastructure's stock opened at 217.25 and closed at 217.65 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 218.5 and a low of 211.5. The market capitalization of JSW Infrastructure is 43,753.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 247.4, while the 52-week low is 141.75. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 380,535 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Live :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹217.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JSW Infrastructure on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 380,535. The closing price for the stock was 217.65.

