JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : JSW Infrastructure's stock had an open price of ₹212.45 and a close price of ₹211.65 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹214.1 and a low of ₹205.1. The market capitalization of JSW Infrastructure is ₹43,016.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹247.4 and the 52-week low is ₹141.75. The stock had a trading volume of 299,039 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.