JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -0.36 %. The stock closed at 210.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 209.75 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Stock Price Today

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : JSW Infrastructure's stock had an open price of 212.45 and a close price of 211.65 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 214.1 and a low of 205.1. The market capitalization of JSW Infrastructure is 43,016.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 247.4 and the 52-week low is 141.75. The stock had a trading volume of 299,039 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:52 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price update :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹209.75, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹210.5

The current data of JSW Infrastructure stock shows that the price is 209.75, with a percent change of -0.36 and a net change of -0.75. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.36% and the actual amount of the decrease is 0.75 rupees.

12 Feb 2024, 09:31 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.35%
3 Months-3.25%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD0.94%
1 Year-99999.99%
12 Feb 2024, 09:06 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹210.5, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹211.65

JSW Infrastructure stock is currently trading at 210.5 with a decrease of 0.54% in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -1.15.

12 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Live :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹211.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JSW Infrastructure on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 299,039. The closing price for the day was 211.65.

