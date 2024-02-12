JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : JSW Infrastructure's stock had an open price of ₹212.45 and a close price of ₹211.65 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹214.1 and a low of ₹205.1. The market capitalization of JSW Infrastructure is ₹43,016.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹247.4 and the 52-week low is ₹141.75. The stock had a trading volume of 299,039 shares on the BSE.
The current data of JSW Infrastructure stock shows that the price is ₹209.75, with a percent change of -0.36 and a net change of -0.75. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.36% and the actual amount of the decrease is 0.75 rupees.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.35%
|3 Months
|-3.25%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|0.94%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
JSW Infrastructure stock is currently trading at ₹210.5 with a decrease of 0.54% in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -1.15.
On the last day of trading for JSW Infrastructure on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 299,039. The closing price for the day was ₹211.65.
