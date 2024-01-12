JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 12 Jan 2024

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : On the last day, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹216 and closed at ₹215.2. The stock had a high of ₹216.45 and a low of ₹211.6. The market capitalization of JSW Infrastructure is ₹43,154.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹247.4, while the 52-week low is ₹141.75. The BSE volume for the stock was 409,388 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.