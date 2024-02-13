JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure Soars in Trading Today

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, JSW Infrastructure had an open price of ₹211.55 and a close price of ₹210.5. The stock had a high of ₹216.7 and a low of ₹206.5. The market capitalization of the company was ₹43,129.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹247.4 and the 52-week low was ₹141.75. The BSE volume for the stock was 506,717 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The JSW Infrastructure stock had a low price of ₹207.1 and a high price of ₹214.7 for the current day.
JSW Infrastructure stock currently has a price of ₹211.2 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.15. This suggests that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.83%
|3 Months
|-3.78%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|1.32%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current data for JSW Infrastructure stock shows that the stock price is ₹211.05 with a percent change of 0.26 and a net change of 0.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.55 points or 0.26% compared to the previous trading session.
On the last day of trading, JSW Infrastructure had a trading volume of 506,717 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹210.5.
