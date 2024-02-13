Hello User
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went up today, 13 Feb 2024, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 211.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 211.2 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Stock Price Today

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, JSW Infrastructure had an open price of 211.55 and a close price of 210.5. The stock had a high of 216.7 and a low of 206.5. The market capitalization of the company was 43,129.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 247.4 and the 52-week low was 141.75. The BSE volume for the stock was 506,717 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:14 AM IST JSW Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

The JSW Infrastructure stock had a low price of 207.1 and a high price of 214.7 for the current day.

13 Feb 2024, 09:51 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price update :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹211.2, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹211.05

JSW Infrastructure stock currently has a price of 211.2 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.15. This suggests that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.

13 Feb 2024, 09:36 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.83%
3 Months-3.78%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD1.32%
1 Year-99999.99%
13 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹211.05, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹210.5

The current data for JSW Infrastructure stock shows that the stock price is 211.05 with a percent change of 0.26 and a net change of 0.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.55 points or 0.26% compared to the previous trading session.

13 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Live :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹210.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, JSW Infrastructure had a trading volume of 506,717 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 210.5.

