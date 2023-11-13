Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went down today, 13 Nov 2023, by -1.45 %. The stock closed at 203.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 200.1 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE

On the last day, JSW Infrastructure opened at 200.55 and closed at 197.05. The stock had a high of 203.95 and a low of 199.8. The market capitalization of the company is 42546.03 crores. The 52-week high of the stock is 215.4 and the 52-week low is 141.75. The BSE volume for the day was 309,225 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week14.9%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
13 Nov 2023, 09:21 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹200.1, down -1.45% from yesterday's ₹203.05

On the current trading day, the stock price of JSW Infrastructure is 200.1. There has been a percent change of -1.45, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -2.95, reflecting a decline.

13 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Live :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹197.05 on last trading day

On the last day, JSW Infrastructure had a trading volume of 309,225 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 197.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.