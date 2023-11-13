JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹200.55 and closed at ₹197.05. The stock had a high of ₹203.95 and a low of ₹199.8. The market capitalization of the company is 42546.03 crores. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹215.4 and the 52-week low is ₹141.75. The BSE volume for the day was 309,225 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.