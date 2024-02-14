Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Stocks Plunge in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2024, by -0.81 %. The stock closed at 216.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 214.9 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Stock Price Today

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : On the last day, JSW Infrastructure's stock opened at 210.15 and closed at 211.05. The stock's high for the day was 217.7, while the low was 207.1. The market capitalization of the company is 44,273.6 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 247.4, and the 52-week low is 141.75. The BSE volume for the day was 503,201 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:22 AM IST JSW Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

JSW Infrastructure stock had a low price of 211.45 and a high price of 215.55 on the current day.

14 Feb 2024, 09:49 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price update :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹214.9, down -0.81% from yesterday's ₹216.65

Currently, the stock price of JSW Infrastructure is 214.9. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.81% or a net change of -1.75.

14 Feb 2024, 09:42 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.28%
3 Months-1.96%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD3.94%
1 Year-99999.99%
14 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹216.65, up 2.65% from yesterday's ₹211.05

JSW Infrastructure's stock is currently priced at 216.65 with a percent change of 2.65 and a net change of 5.6. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement and has increased in value. Investors may view this as a favorable sign for the company's performance.

14 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Live :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹211.05 on last trading day

On the last day, JSW Infrastructure had a trading volume of 503,201 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 211.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!