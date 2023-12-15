Hello User
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 0.63 %. The stock closed at 236.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 237.8 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Stock Price Today

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : On the last day, JSW Infrastructure opened at 241.65 and closed at 238.8. The stock reached a high of 242.45 and a low of 235. The market capitalization of the company is 48,043.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 247.4, while the 52-week low is 141.75. The BSE volume for the stock was 154,867 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 09:55 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price update :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹237.8, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹236.3

The current stock price of JSW Infrastructure is 237.8, with a percent change of 0.63 and a net change of 1.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.63% and the net change is positive at 1.5.

15 Dec 2023, 09:33 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.0%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
15 Dec 2023, 09:06 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹236.3, down -1.05% from yesterday's ₹238.8

The current price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock is 236.3 with a percent change of -1.05. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.05%. The net change is -2.5, indicating a decrease of 2.5 in the stock price.

15 Dec 2023, 08:14 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Live :JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹238.8 on last trading day

On the last day, JSW Infrastructure had a trading volume of 154,867 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 238.8.

